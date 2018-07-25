ABRAM, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol agents at the McAllen station seized nearly 1,300 pounds of marijuana Tuesday. The large amount of marijuana is worth more than a million dollars, officials said.

The incident began when agents noticed multiple people loading bundles of marijuana into a pickup truck near the Rio Grande. The vehicle then sped off. Agents tried to get the truck to stop, but the driver did not yield to their emergency equipment, according to Border Patrol officials.

Next, the driver turned around and returned to the river area, abandoning the vehicle. Agents say the driver swam back across to Mexico, leaving the pickup full of marijuana.

U.S. Border Patrol agents collected 1,272 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated value of $1,017,600.00.

If you see suspicious activity near the border, you are encouraged to call 800-863-9382.

