U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Eagle Pass Station arrested a Honduran man who is convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The man was attempting to re-enter the country after having been removed, according to Border Patrol officials.

“Thanks to the attentiveness and hard work of our agents, another dangerous sex offender has been kept from potentially doing harm to American citizens,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Felix Chavez said.

On June 14, agents arrested Jose Santos Cruz-Ciru, 42, for entering the United States illegally. Once at the station, a records check revealed he is a registered sex offender in Houston, Texas, stemming from a conviction of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Cruz-Ciru was sentenced to nearly five years imprisonment for this crime and was deported. He has used other aliases to also evade law enforcement during multiple attempts to enter into the United States, officials said.

Cruz-Ciru faces prosecution for illegal re-entry into the United States, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

