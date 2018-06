SAN ANTONIO - South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is asking for blood donations in the wake of an explosion at Corynell Hospital near Waco.

At least 12 patients were transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital for treatment, and STBTC said it is sending donations there.

If you would like to help, contact 210-731-5590 to set up a blood donation appointment.

