'Houston, we're going to win' | Beto O'Rourke rallies supporters at town hall as 49-day statewide campaign tour lands in Houston

Beto O'Rourke is in the middle of a 49-day statewide campaign tour in which he'll travel 5,600 miles and host 70 events across 65 different Texas counties.

HOUSTON — With 100 days to go until Election Day, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke brought his statewide campaign tour to Houston. O'Rourke hosted a town hall in Meyerland. It's all part of his 49-day trek across Texas.

Sunday was the 13th day of the tour. He was in friendly territory -- Meyerland is one of the most Democratic parts of the Houston area. His campaign is working hard to make sure they connect to every corner of the state.

"Houston, we're going to win," O'Rourke shouted as he walked on stage in front of a standing-room-only crowd.

O'Rourke is feeling momentum as he enters the third week of his nearly two-month long, 5,600-mile road trip across Texas.

"You understand we can do better," O'Rourke told the crowd.

It's his first stop in Houston since kicking off his campaign tour on July 20. With only 100 days until Election Day, O'Rourke will be on the road meeting Texans for most of the time left in this campaign.

"We have to show up for everyone in Texas," O'Rourke said.

O'Rourke's campaign doing just that, zeroing in on conservative voters in small Texas towns, listening and -- O'Rourke says -- learning. On Saturday, O'Rourke was asked about abortion by a preacher wielding an AR-15 in Hemphill, Texas.

"I don't know if he'll vote for me at the end of the day, but there are others who came with him even wearing Trump hats who came up to me after and said you know what I had no idea you were going to do these great things for our community, I'm for you and I'll be voting for you in the next election," O'Rourke said.

With polls showing a tightening race, O'Rourke knows every vote and every voter can make the difference in November.

"We're picking up votes there just as we're picking up votes here," O'Rourke said.

In Meyerland, O'Rourke took questions from voters on everything from abortion to the power grid rallying support with 85 days until the state of early voting.

"I look forward to winning this with you, for you and by you," O'Rourke said.