Texas armadillo Bee Cave Bob predicts an early spring

Bob and Phil did not see eye to eye this year.

KATY, Texas — You've heard of Groundhog Day and Punxsutawney Phil, but what about Bee Cave Bob?

This armadillo is a Texas icon.

He lives in Katy and he's been making weather predictions for years, and they're not always in line with Punxsutawney Phil.

While the groundhog predicted six more weeks of winter this Groundhog Day, our old friend, Bob, forecasted an early spring.

Bee Cave Bob has helped Texans predict the early arrival of spring or the prolongment of winter for over a decade now. The legend remains similar to that of Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil in the way that the detection of his shadow determines whether or not we receive six more weeks of winter.

If Bee Cave Bob walks out of his home and sees his shadow, we will experience six more weeks of winter. If he does not see his shadow, spring shall arrive early.

Bob's impressive predictive powers don't stop there. In fact, he also has a talent for predicting the political climate as well. The legend goes if he walks to the right, it will be a conservative year. If he walks toward left, the year will lean liberal.

Unfortunately, last year's Bee Cave Bob event was canceled due to COVID-19.