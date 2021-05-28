Following 2020 cancelation, Cowboy Capital of the World hosts 37th annual PRCA Rodeo

The bulls, steers and cowboys will be back in Bander this week.

BANDERA, Texas — Bandera is known as the "Cowboy Capital of the World," and Janna Lindig says they've earned this title.

She's the president of the Bandera Pro Rodeo Association.

“We’re coming up on a century of rodeos at this place," Lindig said. "I call Mansfield Park the birthplace of our legacy.”

Lindig said rodeos are their lifeblood.

“It’s an income-producing event also, which is what we rely on,” Lindig said.

She said a third-party survey from 2019 found their rodeos bring in about $2 million a year.

“Tourism is our source of income here in Bandera," Lindig said. "And the rodeo is a big part of the draw for that.”

But in 2020, the pandemic canceled Bandera's major moneymaker, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo.

“When it hit last year, say February or March, is when we really had to assess and we could not have the PRCA Rodeo over Memorial Day Weekend," Lindig said.

The PRCA Rodeo is considered the "kick-off" to rodeo season in Bandera. Lindig said they hosted smaller rodeos throughout the summer as more safety guidelines were released.

This Memorial Day weekend, the arena is ready for redemption. The PRCA Rodeo will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“This is the 37th annual PRCA rodeo in Bandera," Lindig said. “We have all seven of the PRCA events during all three nights."

The PRCA Rodeo is a big deal for this small community. Bandera is made up of a little more than 800 people; people who take pride in putting on a show.

