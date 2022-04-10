Backpack displayed in remembrance of 19 students killed in Uvalde shooting removed from district office

Nineteen backpacks represent each child killed, while two teacher totes symbolize the educators in the classroom.

UVALDE, Texas — Nineteen weeks after the Robb Elementary mass shooting in Uvalde, families of the victims are continuing their charge for change in protest.

Tuesday marks one week of a small group of parents occupying the parking lot of the Uvalde CISD administration building,

Their demand? To have the superintendent remove all district police officers who responded on May 24.

While the victims' parents continue to be the driving force of this demonstration, others in and outside of Uvalde are showing their support.

"It's really emotional to be there," said Cristina Noriega.

Noriega visited the administration building on Monday, and noticed a line of backpacks and teachers totes at the front entrance.

The display was put out by the family of 10-year-old victim Uziyah Garcia.

"So that everyone [who works for the district] walks in would see that," said Noriega.

Just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Uziyah's family said the district removed the backpacks and totes from the entrance.

178.5 hr update: they took the backpacks. We are trying to get them back. pic.twitter.com/CTObKecWnD — Brett Cross (@BCross052422) October 4, 2022

Parents want an investigation opened into the school district's police department. Previously, the district said it hired a private investigator to conduct an independent review.

"As a mother of a 5th grader myself, I would not feel comfortable knowing that those officers, you know, nothing has been done," she said.

Noriega is from San Antonio and not related to any of the victims but she has been proactive in supporting the families by painting murals of the children near the town square.

She also visited parents at the administration building.

"They have been there for over a week now. They're putting a lot of pressure on the district to do something," said Noriega.

Recently a gate was installed on district property but she hopes it doesn't deter anyone from showing up.

"If you feel moved by what they are doing and want to say something, be outspoken and go visit."