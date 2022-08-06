Plane full of baby formula set to land in Texas this week

Another batch of baby formula is coming to Texas as part of Operation Fly Formula, this time 63,504 cans are being brought from Germany.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — On Thursday, the third flight of Operation Fly Formula will touch down in Texas.

The FedEx Express MD-11 charter flight is coming from Cologne, Germany and is packed with Nestle baby formula.

The plane is expected to land during the lunch hour at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The precious cargo includes 110,000 pounds of Nestle NAN SupremePro Stage 1 infant formula.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the 63,504 cans will be available across the country through Nestle/Gerber distribution channels.