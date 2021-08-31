2 missing children found after AMBER Alert issued across Texas

Officials said the children were found in Kilgore, Texas.

Updated at 12:10 p.m. after the children were found safe.

Authorities say they have found two missing children who were last seen Monday afternoon in Rusk, Texas.

Officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office posted to the office's Facebook page late Tuesday morning to let the community know the children had been found safe after an AMBER Alert went out earlier that day.

Authorities had believed the children, a 10-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy, were in "grave or immediate danger" at the time. Authorities were also searching for a 32-year-old man, Jesse Ray Schmidt, in connection to their abduction.

The children were found with him in Kilgore, Texas, according to a news release from Sheriff Brent Dickson.

Both children have been put into the custody of Child Protective Services, per the release.