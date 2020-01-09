Alamo implementing timed ticketing system for Thursday's reopening

The Alamo has been closed for the past six months due to the coronavirus threat.

SAN ANTONIO — For the past two weeks, visitors have been exploring the Alamo grounds, braving the scorching heat. But come Thursday, people will have a chance to cool off.

The Alamo closed in March following the emerging threat of the coronavirus.

“Our church is finally opening up again,” said Sheila Mayfield, the Alamo’s director of marketing and communications.

The Alamo is implementing a timed ticketing system to ensure social distancing and limit the number of people who go inside the church portion of the historic site, which dates back to the 1700's.

Mayfield said the Alamo teamed modeled the time ticketing system after museums across the country that have reopened during the pandemic. Capacity control is vital.

“Timed ticketing is the best way to do that where you can go on your phone, reserve the date and the time, they’re 30-minute time-slots,” Mayfield said.

“50 (people) will allow plenty of space for social distancing. “We really do encourage people to go online and make a reservation but if you show up and there’s capacity, we’ll accommodate you.”

Since the Alamo grounds have reopened, 1,500 people per day have been visiting.

Mayfield noted with the ticketing system in place, 750 visitors per day are expected to go inside the Alamo.

“We’re so excited to be able to welcome them back right before the busiest weekend of the summer, Labor Day weekend so we think it will be great for the city,” Mayfield sad.

The Alamo typically attracts more than 2 million people each year.