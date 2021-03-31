If approved by committee, Alamo Plaza plans will go before San Antonio City Council in April

Some of those plans include keeping the Cenotaph in place, added flexibility to the street, and not lowering the Mission’s footprint by two feet.

SAN ANTONIO — After seven long years, plans for the Alamo Plaza are one step closer to being finalized.

“We will be having a meeting with the Alamo Citizens Advisory Committee, to look at draft design assumption statements,” District 3 City Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran said.

Councilwoman Viagran, who was named Tri-chair of the committee at the beginning of March, says some of those plans include keeping the Cenotaph in place, added flexibility to the street in front of the Alamo to accommodate traditions like parades, and not lowering the Mission’s footprint by two feet.

“People are happy that we’re looking at not lowering the ground anymore because it allows access for people of all abilities to make their way into Alamo Plaza,” Councilwoman Viagran said.

Once statements have been presented to the committees, the city councilwoman says they will vote on whether to move forward with the plans.

“I have heard from members of different committees, different societies, and different residents who say it’s not everything they wanted, but they are really happy with the changes,” she said.

Councilwoman Viagran says as of now the status of what will happen to both the Crockett and Woolworth Buildings will not be voted on today.

“We do know the state is doing their due diligence for the repurposing of the Woolworth and Crockett buildings,” Councilwoman Viagran said.

She says if approved by the committee this evening, the Alamo Plaza plans will go before San Antonio City Council members April 15.