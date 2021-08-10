The Democrats had left the state to block the passage of a Republican bill they say would restrict voting rights in the state.

AUSTIN, Texas — (The Texas Tribune) — Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan asked the Texas Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by a Travis County state district judge that blocks them from ordering the arrest of Democratic lawmakers who are breaking quorum in the lower chamber.

Note: the video in this story is from a Aug. 9 broadcast about a lawsuit filed by Texas Democrats against Gov. Abbott

The news, first reported by the Austin American-Statesman, comes one day after Travis County Judge Brad Urrutia, a Democrat, signed a temporary restraining order barring state officials from arresting the quorum-busting Democrats, who left the House without enough members to conduct business. Urrutia’s order opened the door for the return of House Democrats, who have been in Washington, D.C., for a month, without the threat of arrest.

The Democrats had left the state to block the passage of a Republican elections bill they say would restrict voting rights in the state.

