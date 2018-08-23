The days of smaller Texas municipalities with a Department of Public Safety driver's license office could be coming to an end. Next Wednesday, the state's Sunset Commission will meet on a proposal to shut down 87 offices in 78 counties.

In a statement, DPS said the discussions are in the preliminary stages. DPS emphasized they have not implemented plans to close or consolidate driver license offices with low demand.

The Sunset Commission evaluates the efficiency of state agencies. As a part of their review of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the commission recommended closing driver's license offices that might be a waste.

"That's where I got my driver's license back in 1960," Doris Payne said. "All my kids got their license here."

The elderly woman said closing down their driver's license center in Jourdanton would be sad.

The office in Jourdanton is small. The maximum customer load is 30. According to the locals, the place is always busy. To them, it is needed, even though the office is on the chopping block.

Pleasanton school teacher Casey Roe said closing the Jourdanton office would be inconvenient and costly.

"It's just real convenient and just up the road for me to be able come here to fill out forms," Roe said. "I don't need to drive 45 minutes to Floresville or an hour to San Antonio."

A letter from the general counsel for the County Judge & Commissioners Association sides with Coe and Payne.

James P. Allison wrote DPS proposed closures comes because the driver license offices only average 2,500 customers a year. He said DPS claims the shutdowns would send $700,000 back to the state budget.

The correspondence also said DPS did not calculate the roundtrip travel of 100 miles for the 2,500 customers in the 78 counties. At 50 cents per mile, he said, the drivers would incur a $3.9 million transportation cost.

DPS said they have developed a plan and identified potential offices to shut down.

The Sunset Commission, which will meet next week, will ultimately determine which recommendations are forwarded for for consideration by the full legislature when it convenes in January 2019, DPS said.

© 2018 KENS