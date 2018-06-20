Tuesday, U.S. Border Patrol Agents, working in collaboration with Hidalgo County Constables, disrupted two separate stash house operations resulting in the apprehension of 54 undocumented immigrants.

One of the stash houses was located in Mission, Texas, where officials apprehended 26 people. The second was identified in Alamo, Texas and 28 undocumented immigrants were discovered inside. The people were from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. They were all offered medical assistance at the scene and will be processed accordingly, officials said Wednesday.

Two other incidents involving trucks with extreme temperatures resulted in 30 undocumented immigrants being found in foiled smuggling attempts.

At the Kingville Checkpoint, officials opened a sealed tractor trailer, revealing 14 undocumented immigrants from Mexico inside a trailer that was only 55 degrees inside. Later on Tuesday, a U-Haul van was stopped at the Falfurrias Checkpoint. Agents there found 16 men, women and children. The temperature inside that U-Haul was 98 degrees, CBP said.

Both United States citizen drivers were arrested and are facing criminal charges.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and to help save lives by reporting suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.

