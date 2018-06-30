The Department of Public Safety welcomed 80 new highway troopers in a graduation ceremony held Friday.

“Our state is a safer place today because these 80 brave men and women answered the call to serve and protect Texas," DPS Director Steven McCraw said.

The group, comprised of both male and female recruits aged 21 to 49 were part of the department’s 163rd school and were the first class specially trained to teach the public about active-shooter events.

As part of a new 25-week DPS training curriculum, they were also the first to be trained in swift water rescues.

Of the 80 troopers, 26 were military veterans and 16 were former peace officers.

“The A-2018 class is joining an elite group of law enforcement professionals, and they have a great responsibility and opportunity before them as they begin their careers as Texas State Troopers,” Director McCraw said.

The new troopers will be taking to the roads in the coming weeks across the state with on-the-job training for the first six months.

© 2018 KENS