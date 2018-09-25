LAREDO, Texas — 25 puppies have been taken to a nearby animal shelter after someone tried to bring them across the U.S.-Mexico border without proper import permits and vaccinations.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the incident took place Sunday, when an officer stopped a van being driven by a 28-year-old U.S. citizen. After conducting a thorough examination of the driver’s personal belongings, CBP officers discovered a total of three duffel bags containing a total of 25 puppies, according to a news release.

The importation of dogs into the United States for resale, whether through commercial sale or adoption, is only allowed if the dogs are in good health. The dogs must also be vaccinated for rabies and distemper, hepatitis, leptospirosis, parvovirus, and the parainfluenza virus. Finally, the dogs must be at least six months old and the person bringing them to the U.S. must have an import permit issued by U.S. Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

CBP said the puppies have been transferred to a local animal shelter in accordance with the Animal Welfare Act. The case was turned over to the Laredo Police Department for further investigation.

