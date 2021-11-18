$2 billion lawsuit filed by Thomas J. Henry on behalf of Astroworld victims

"My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions..."

SAN ANTONIO — Attorney Thomas J. Henry has filed a $2 billion lawsuit on behalf of those affected by the tragedy at Astroworld, according to a news release from the law firm.

The lawsuit seeks the monetary damages against Apple Music, Travis Scott, Aubrey Drake Graham, Live Nation and NRG Stadium.

In total, 282 people have hired Thomas J. Henry to represent them. Another 120 victims have reportedly contacted the firm regarding injuries and damages.

"The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs and put attendees at risk," Henry said in the news release. "My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions, and they want to send the message to all performers, event organizers and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again."

On Tuesday, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee filed suit on behalf of more than 120 clients, including Axel Acosta Avila, one of the victims killed during the concert.

That suit is seeking $750 million in damages against a long list of defendants, including headliner Travis Scott. The suit also names Apple Music and Epic Records among others that allegedly stood to profit from the event.

Buzbee said their own investigation showed this event was a failure from the start.

"This concert was doomed from the beginning," Buzbee said. "It was doomed before they filed their operations plan."