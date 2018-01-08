LAREDO, Texas — Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced a pair of major drug busts in the past week at the Laredo port of entry.

On Sunday, officers inspected a 2001 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck using an imaging system and a canine unit. They discovered 104 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine hidden within the vehicle.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $1,453,713. The case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations special agents, but the vehicle and the drugs were seized.

In another incident on Tuesday, agents at the I-35 checkpoint stopped a Dodge van and found 18 bundles of marijuana under the vehicle's rear seats.

The 90 pounds of marijuana are valued at over $72,000. Officials turned over the drugs and the driver to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

If you see suspicious activity near the border, contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll-free number at 1-800-343-1994.

© 2018 KENS