BELMONT, TEXAS — A Texas toddler celebrated her third birthday Cardi B style!

Ameriss Ariella Guerrero of Belmont is a huge fan of the rap star according to her grandmother Melissa Medina.

Medina came up with the idea for the cutie to rock Cardi's outfit from the "I like It" music video in a photo shoot commemorating her third birthday.

Grandma had someone make the yellow skirt and the turquoise-colored turbine headwrap, but made the jeweled shirt herself. The outfit was almost a spitting image of the real deal.

Cardi B themed birthday party in New Braunfels

The Cardi-inspired photos were taken on Monday, August 27.

Guerrero turned 3 on Saturday, September 1 and her family hosted a Cardi B-themed party in New Braunfels complete with a Cardi B cake and goodie bags.

Guerrero can't help but dance when she hears any Cardi B song, her grandma says.

"She likes to dance to her, I guess it's the beat," Medina said.

© 2018 KENS