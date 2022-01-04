Texas Supreme Court rules in lawsuit filed against City of San Antonio over Chick-fil-A airport ban

The case was sent back to trial court because there wasn't enough evidence to show the law was violated.

SAN ANTONIO — Five local residents who sued San Antonio back in 2019 will be allowed to replead their case, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday. The case was sent back to trial court because there wasn't enough evidence to show the law was violated.

The case was filed against the city for refusing Chick-fil-A from coming to the San Antonio International Airport due to the fast food chain's reported donations toward organizations that protest gay marriage.

The suit alleges the city violated the "Save Chick-fil-A" law, which was created by Gov. Greg Abbott after the suit was filed. The law prohibits a governmental entity from taking "any adverse action against any person based wholly or partly on the person's membership in, affiliation with, or contribution, donation, or other support provided to a religious organization."