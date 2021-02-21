Texas storm recovery: SNAP benefits can now be used to purchase hot, ready-made meals

A wavier approved Sunday will allow SNAP recipients to also purchase ready-made foods, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

HOUSTON — SNAP recipients can now use their food benefits to purchase hot foods and ready-to-eat meals as Texas continues to recover from the recent winter storm, the office of Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed.

Texas was given federal approval Sunday to make the change, according to a release. The waiver allows SNAP recipients to get these ready-made foods with their Lone Star Cards through the end of March.

This waiver allows those with SNAP benefits to buy hot and ready-to-eat foods, like rotisserie chicken or grocery store deli foods, at Texas stores that accept SNAP.

"We’re doing everything we can for Texans who were affected by this extreme winter storm,” said Wayne Salter, HHS Access and Eligibility Services deputy executive commissioner. “These added federal flexibilities will go a long way in helping SNAP clients feed their families.”