Texas State senior featured on new season of 'The Amazing Race'

Meet Yeremi and Liam, the two brothers from Buda you need to root for this season!

SAN ANTONIO — The 35th season of CBS' 'The Amazing Race' will feature a Texas State Bobcat.

Yeremi Hykel and his brother Liam are both featured contestants in the season premiere episode that came out on Sept. 27. The brothers and 12 other teams compete in a series of challenges that took them around the world testing them both physically and mentally for a chance at a million dollars.

Yeremi is a Texas State Senior studying business at the McCoy College of Business. He says his experience as a Marine Corps veteran and nontraditional student helped prepare him for the challenges in the show.

"In order to transfer to Texas State, I had to attend night classes while working full-time in the Marine Corps, which showed me the importance of being adaptable to uncomfortable situations," Yeremi told the university. "I learned that if I keep my eyes on the prize and take actionable steps towards a goal, I can be successful at anything."

The duo told Texas State that childhood challenges left them with a strained relationship, but the show helped them reconnect and strengthen their bond again.

"I never thought we'd get this close again, but persevering through the screening process and the competition itself made us learn a lot about each other," Yeremi told Texas State. "I'm eternally grateful for this opportunity to mold a new, everlasting relationship with my brother."

You can catch both brothers on the Amazing Race KENS 5 on Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m.