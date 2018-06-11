SAN ANTONIO — Texan families looking to take advantage of the cooler weather this weekend will now have even more incentive to get outside.

In honor of Veterans Day, all day-entry fees into the 90+ state parks across Texas will be waived on Sunday, allowing residents across the state to explore the great outdoors at no cost. It should be noted: Fees still apply for camping and other specific activities.

For San Antonians looking to take advantage of the deal, there are several parks within a day’s drive from the city to check out, including Government Canyon State Natural Area, Guadalupe River State Park and Honey Creek State Natural Area.

A complete map of Texas state parks can be found here.

It typically costs $6 for those 13 and older to explore a Texas state park for the day. Children 12 years old and younger always get in for free.

