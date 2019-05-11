TEXAS, USA — Looking for weekend plans?
Why not explore the beauty of Texas at a State Park?!
On Sunday, November 10, Texas State Parks are waiving daily entrance fees for all visitors in honor of both active and retired military.
Parks will be hosting guided hikes, bird walks, and other programs.
"It is a small gesture to say thanks to those who have served in the military and their families. We invite all Texans to connect with the outdoors and make state parks a part of their Veterans Day weekend," Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks said.
For a full list of events, you can visit the Texas State Parks calendar page here.
Current State Parks include:
Abilene State Park
Atlanta State Park
Balmorhea State Park
Barton Warnock Environmental Education Center
Bastrop State Park
Battleship Texas State Historic Site
Bentsen--Rio Grande Valley State Park
Big Bend Ranch State Park
Big Spring State Park
Blanco State Park
Bonham State Park
Brazos Bend State Park
Buescher State Park
Caddo Lake State Park
Caprock Canyons State Park & Trailway
Cedar Hill State Park
Choke Canyon State Park
Cleburne State Park
Colorado Bend State Park
Cooper Lake State Park
Copper Breaks State Park
Daingerfield State Park
Davis Mountains State Park
Devils River State Natural Area
Devils Sinkhole State Natural Area
Dinosaur Valley State Park
Eisenhower State Park
Enchanted Rock State Natural Area
Estero Llano Grande State Park
Fairfield Lake State Park
Falcon State Park
Fanthorp Inn State Historic Site
Fort Boggy State Park
Fort Leaton State Historic Site
Fort Parker State Park
Fort Richardson State Park, Historic Site & Lost Creek Reservoir State Trailway
Franklin Mountains State Park
Galveston Island State Park
Garner State Park
Goliad State Park & Historic Site
Goose Island State Park
Government Canyon State Natural Area
Guadalupe River State Park
Hill Country State Natural Area
Honey Creek State Natural Area
Hueco Tanks State Park & Historic Site
Huntsville State Park
Indian Lodge
Inks Lake State Park
Kickapoo Cavern State Park
Kreische Brewery State Historic Site
Lake Arrowhead State Park
Lake Bob Sandlin State Park
Lake Brownwood State Park
Lake Casa Blanca International State Park
Lake Colorado City State Park
Lake Corpus Christi State Park
Lake Livingston State Park
Lake Mineral Wells State Park
Lake Somerville State Park & Trailway
Lake Tawakoni State Park
Lake Whitney State Park
Lockhart State Park
Lost Maples State Natural Area
Lyndon B. Johnson State Park & Historic Site
Martin Creek Lake State Park
Martin Dies, Jr. State Park
Mckinney Falls State Park
Meridian State Park
Mission Tejas State Park
Monahans Sandhills State Park
Monument Hill State Historic Site
Mother Neff State Park
Mustang Island State Park
Old Tunnel State Park
Palmetto State Park
Palo Duro Canyon State Park
Pedernales Falls State Park
Possum Kingdom State Park
Purtis Creek State Park
Ray Roberts Lake State Park
Resaca de la Palma State Park
San Angelo State Park
San Jacinto Battleground & State Historic Site
Sea Rim State Park
Seminole Canyon State Park & Historic Site
Sheldon Lake State Park & Environmental Learning Center
South Llano River State Park
Stephen F. Austin State Park
Tyler State Park
Village Creek State Park
Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site
Wyler Aerial Tramway