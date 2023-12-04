Campus housing at Texas Southern University leave upperclassmen in limbo

The university said it's giving priority housing to freshmen and sophomores as it works "to increase student retention and success."

HOUSTON — A group of students at Texas Southern University has launched a petition to bring awareness to issues with campus housing.

The petition said changes to the universities' student housing eliminate on- and off-campus housing for upperclassmen, specifically juniors and seniors. Many upperclassmen who have applied for housing have already received a notification basically saying they are going to need to find other arrangements next school year.

Tamira Cavitt is one of the students.

"It's only open for about 2 weeks and once it gets around that it's open, it's already closed,” she said.

Cavitt said she's heading into her junior year with limited options.

“Since I have nowhere to stay it's either going to be commuting or having to go to another college for next year," Cavitt said.

Junior Kacey Wiggins started the petition with hopes of bringing awareness to the limited housing at TSU.

"The only reason I’m still in school is because they made it seem like I would have the security of housing," she said.

Cavitt and Wiggins say they’ve been offered resources but still feel they’ve been left in a compromised position.

"They gave us a list of student apartments that are around here but none of that is covered by financial aid so it’s coming out of pocket,” said Cavitt.

As of Wednesday, Wiggins' petition has gained over 1,000 signatures.

TSU sent this statement:

Texas Southern University is giving priority housing to freshmen and sophomores, like many universities particularly in dense urban settings, as we work to increase student retention and success. After we’ve accommodated those students, upperclassmen will be considered on a first come-first served basis. Placement assistance is available for juniors, seniors, and continuing students to help them identify housing close to campus. We are exploring additional options to provide support for our students. We are grateful for the increased attention and demand for attendance at TSU and other HBCUs.

Last year, TSU welcomed one of the largest freshman classes in its history.