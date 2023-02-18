Astros Foundation donates $1M for new baseball, softball stadiums at TSU

Currently, the TSU Tigers baseball team plays offsite at MacGregor Park and the softball team plays at Memorial Park.

HOUSTON — The Astros Foundation on Saturday announced a $1 million donation to Texas Southern University for new baseball and softball stadiums on its campus.

"TSU students deserve the opportunity to go from playing and watching baseball at a city park to having their own stadium on campus,” Astros Foundation Director Paula Harris said.

"I am truly grateful for this transformative partnership with the Astros and Texas Southern University,” said university President Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young. “I am confident that this will tremendously benefit our students, alumni and the surrounding community."

TSU is expected to break ground on the new facilities later this year.