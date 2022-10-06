Texas sees largest weekly price drop for gas this year, according to AAA Texas

The statewide gas price average is $4.33 for a gallon of regular unleaded, which is 16 cents less than last week and $1.52 more per gallon than last year.

SAN ANTONIO — Finally some good news for drivers in Texas, as gas prices have dropped by the largest amount so far this year.

AAA Texas says fuel prices could continue to fluctuate through the month of July, but as of Thursday, July 7, the statewide average is $4.33 per gallon. San Antonio drivers are paying around $4.27/gallon, which is a drop of 19 cents since last week, but still up by $1.50 since 2021.

That price is 16 cents less than last week and is $1.52 more per gallon compared to last year. Drivers in El Paso are paying $4.44/gallon, which is currently the highest price in the state. Down in Laredo, drivers are paying the least amount at $3.98/gallon.

Experts say the national average cost for regular unleaded is $4.75/gallon, which is 11 cents lower than last week and $1.61 more than last year.

While it's nice to see the lower prices, AAA Texas is not sure yet if this is a trend or just another round of price fluctuation, which has occurred numerous times this year. The main reasons for the recent drop are decreasing crude oil prices due to concerns about a decline in global demand later this year and an increased regional supply. July is usually one of the busiest months for road travel and gasoline demand, as folks go on vacations. Because of this and also Russia’s war in Ukraine, the uncertainty surrounding global crude supplies could cause prices to fluctuate and possibly move higher during July.

“The largest weekly decline in 2022 for fuel prices is good news for drivers, but we’re not out of the woods just yet,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Gas prices will remain elevated compared to one year ago and could fluctuate in July, which is typically one of the busiest months in Texas for road trips and fuel demand.”