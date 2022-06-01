What Texas and San Antonio leaders are saying on the anniversary of the Capitol riot

Texas and San Antonio leaders share their thoughts on the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol riots.

SAN ANTONIO — Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the riots at the U.S. Capitol, during which hundreds of people stormed the building, leaving a trail of destruction.

San Antonio and state leaders shared their thoughts on the day.

Congressman Joaquin Castro looked back on the day and said in a statement that the day only resulted in further division.

“Today marks the grim anniversary of the violent attack on the US Capitol. January 6, 2021, will live among the days of infamy remembered in United States history. It was a day that should have been a symbolic, peaceful transfer of power. However, it sadly resulted in chaos and division by right-wing extremists. We must work to reject the hatred seen one year ago today and unite to secure and strengthen our democratic institutions – America will rise to this challenge.”

Castro said he hopes an investigation will expose the truth and hold those involved accountable.

“It’s incumbent on all of us, regardless of political affiliation, to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again. Make no mistake: an attempt to overthrow the US government and decertify a clean election threatens all Americans. That’s why I am hopeful that the Jan. 6 Select Committee’s investigation will expose the truth and enlighten the American public. Anyone involved, including the former president as well as sitting members of Congress, must be held accountable.”

Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro said the day was just the beginning of the assault on our democracy.

One year ago the seat of our democracy was attacked in a violent coup attempt, rallied by craven, self-interested politicians.



But January 6th was just the beginning of the assault on our democracy. We must act now to protect our democracy and strengthen voting rights. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 6, 2022

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales said on Twitter that Jan. 6, 2020, was a dark day for the Capitol. He says that he was proud to stand with the United States Capitol Police and is hopeful for less of a partisan divide.

Jan. 6 was a dark day for our Capitol & I was proud to stand with USCP as protesters tried to take the House. Protests that day should have never turned violent. A year later, we have no answers to why the Capitol was vulnerable to this or how to prevent more attacks. (1/2) — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) January 6, 2022

In a C-SPAN video posted to Twitter, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz thanked and expressed his gratitude to those who protected the capitol on the day he referred to as a "terrorist attack."

"And it is an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol where we saw the men and women of law enforcement demonstrate incredible courage, incredible bravery... risk their lives to defend the men and women who serve in this Capitol," Cruz said. "We are grateful for that courage. We appreciate the selfless sacrifice of the men and women who keep us safe."

Here are what some other leaders said: