Kent Taylor, founder and CEO of Texas Roadhouse, dies at 65

Taylor founded the casual dining restaurant in 1993. He held various positions in the company and was most recently Chairman of the Board and CEO.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville-based Texas Roadhouse, Inc. announced the unexpected death of founder and CEO Kent Taylor. He was 65 years old.

Taylor, a Louisville native, founded the casual dining restaurant in 1993, with the first restaurant opening in Clarksville, Indiana.

Taylor held various positions in the company and was most recently Chairman of the Board and CEO.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Lead Director Greg Moore released a statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Kent Taylor. He founded Texas Roadhouse and dedicated himself to building it into a legendary experience for “Roadies” and restaurant guests alike. During the pandemic, he gave up his entire compensation package to help support his frontline workers. This selfless act was no surprise to anyone who knew Kent and his strong belief in servant leadership. He was without a doubt, a people-first leader. His entrepreneurial spirit will live on in the company he built, the projects he supported and the lives he touched.”

This story may be updated.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.