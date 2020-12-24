Texas releases distribution list for COVID-19 vaccines, sets rules on who will receive it

Texans can now see exactly where COVID-19 vaccines will be available in the state, but the rules for who gets them aren't what counties expected.

TEMPLE, Texas — The CDC is delivering 460,500 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Moderna and 159,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Texas for frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities in the second week of the rollout. The vaccines are available to those listed in Phase 1A.

Rules for exactly who in the general public is getting the vaccine in future phases is not what local counties initially expected. The state's Phase 1B rollout does not follow CDC guidelines and instead sets it's own course.

The CDC had recommended Phase 1B include "frontline essential workers (non–health care workers) and persons aged ≥75 years." The state of Texas will instead be prioritizing a different age group and people with specific health conditions for Phase 1B.

In Texas, that phase will include:

• People 65 years of age and older

• People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:

• Cancer

• Chronic kidney disease

• COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

• Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

• Solid organ transplantation

• Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

• Pregnancy

• Sickle cell disease

• Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Texas Department of State Health Services Press Officer Douglas Loveday told 6 News the change was made to protect those most vulnerable to the virus, no matter what their job may be.

"The state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel felt strongly about protecting those Texans at the highest risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19. Morbidity and mortality data clearly shows that people over 65 years of age and/or with one of the chronic illnesses listed in the Phase 1b guidelines, are in greater danger of dying or ending up in the hospital, ICU or on a ventilator if they do get sick with COVID-19. By focusing on people in those categories, the vaccine will protect the most vulnerable Texans across various population and work sectors, including education and law enforcement. These populations are as diverse as Texas, and as production of vaccine continues to ramp up, Texas will utilize the vaccine available in Phase 1b to vaccinate those most at risk of dying or being hospitalized," Loveday said in an email response.

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Preparedness Coordinator Stephanie Alvey said Wednesday Phase 1B would not start for at least a few more weeks.

"As the supply continues to increase that's when we will move into phase 1B, and those individuals I mentioned that are 65 and older and with chronic medical conditions can start start looking for providers to receive their vaccinations in just a few short weeks," Alvey said.

Alvey also told 6 News there was no uniform procedure for deciding how individuals would apply for or receive the vaccine and it would depend on the provider that is offering it.

"The Department of State Health Services did say this week they do not anticipate issuing any kind of standardized form for providers to use so it will likely be something that varies from location to location. Just like when you get other vaccines everywhere the forms are similar but will have slight variances depending on the agency," Alvey said.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District itself received 200 Moderna vaccine doses and Alvey said they would focus on vaccinating EMS personnel and hospice agencies next week.