Texas Rangers investigating after TCSO deputy shoots suspect in Elgin

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said a deputy shot a suspect while responding to a call in Elgin. The suspect later died.
ELGIN, Texas — The Texas Rangers are now investigating a shooting in Elgin where one person died on Sept. 17.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said the incident started as a call to the Elgin Police Department around 4 p.m. on Bexar Forest Cove. The TCSO assisted with the call. 

A spokesperson confirmed to KVUE that a TCSO deputy shot a suspect, who then died. No other information about the incident was released. 

The deputy is now on administrative leave until the investigation is complete, as is done with any officer-involved shooting, the spokesperson said. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

