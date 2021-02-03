Texas Rangers investigating after Harrison County inmate dies while in custody

The investigation is ongoing.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office has reported the death of an inmate Monday afternoon.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, around 4:50 p.m., jail staff discovered an inmate suffering from a "medical episode" inside the Main Jail facility.

Officials say lifesaving efforts were performed immediately and the Marshall Fire Department was notified.

The inmate was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Center in Marshall where he was later pronounced dead.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Ranger Division was notified and will complete an independent investigation.