Gov. Abbott prepares state to support local officials during Tropical Storm Nicholas response

Texas already has resources prepared along the coast, including personnel and rescue vehicles, the governor said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has order the Texas State Operations Center to increase its readiness to Level II, or escalated response, starting Monday at 9 a.m. in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Nicholas is project to bring intense rain to southeast Texas, including the Houston and Galveston areas, starting Sunday night through the most the week. Level II readiness means Texas is prepared to assist local officials with storm response.

The slow-moving storm could lead in severe flooding for several counties, especially those along the coast. According to his office, the state resources on standby along the Gulf of Coast, from Beaumont to the Rio Grande Valley, ahead of potential flooding.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said her and the governor's office have discussed preparations ahead of Nicholas.

Gov. @GregAbbott_TX and I are in touch about preparations ahead of Nicholas, as are our teams. Remember: It doesn't take a Cat 5 hurricane to cause serious flooding here. Clear those drains now & bookmark https://t.co/ainGTARVaX for updates on flood gauges and levels near you. — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) September 12, 2021

The governor activated the use of several tactical vehicles and teams for high-water and ground rescue, as well as aircrafts.

Officials said resources have been rostered for potential activation if needed, such as the Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Department of Public Safety and Public Utility Commission.

Harris County and Texas are urging local residents to make preparations and to stay turned to their local emergency management officials for updates.

As Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches Texas, our Southeast and Gulf Coast communities should prepare now for significant rainfall and potential flooding.



Flood preparedness & safety tips + how the State of Texas is responding to this storm: https://t.co/NPS3ZXvFjd @TDEM pic.twitter.com/4ng1qr5Sym — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) September 12, 2021