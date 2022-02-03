Texas politics taking center stage as experts say the race for governor most visible in the country

UTSA Profession of Political Science said the race for Texas Governor will have an impact on 2024.

SAN ANTONIO — Texas politics took center stage Wednesday following the mid-term election on Tuesday.

Republican turnout in Tuesday’s primary election was huge, with 800,000 more GOP voters turning out than Democrats.

University of Texas at San Antonio Political Science Professor Dr. Jon Taylor said the race for Texas Governor will be watched across the nation.

“It's going to be one of the most visible races in the country this year. No ifs, ands or buts. It will have an impact on 2024,” said Taylor.

Incumbent Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke will battle off in the race for Texas governor.

O’Rourke came out behind Abbott in Tuesday’s primary, but Taylor said he has more than enough time to make up the small margin he trails behind Abbott.

“If O'Rourke wins, that would send shockwaves across the country because with an O'Rourke win, Texas is now decidedly turning purple and therefore in play for the 2024 election for both parties,” said Taylor.

The race for governor is set, but other candidates will spend the next two months campaigning to win the run-off election as Democrats and Republicans continue to battle it out in their own parties.

In the Democratic run-off for U.S. Congressional District 28, incumbent Henry Cuellar and opponent Jessica Cisneros are still neck and neck.

A FBI investigation could have an impact on Cuellar’s run, but Taylor said if Progressive Democrat Cisneros comes out in the lead, it may be Republicans who declare the win.

“The conventional wisdom, again, is that if Cuellar wins, it remains in Democratic hands. If Cisneros wins, it's an opening for Republicans,” said Taylor. “Republicans. I guarantee. will pour in tons of money to try to capture that seat.”

Punches are already flying in the run-off election for the Texas Attorney General race.

Incumbent Ken Paxton edged out opponent George P. Bush in the primary, and Taylor said former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Paxton will be the biggest challenge for Bush in the run-off.

“Is it possible that George P. Bush could be beat Paxton into the runoff? Absolutely. Would I bet my mortgage on it? No,” said Taylor.

Taylor said although Texas politics are on the national stage, the showdowns won’t have any effect on local races like the election for Bexar County Judge.

“Bexar County has transitioned from being a purple county to a blue county,” said Taylor. “The last time a Republican was elected county judge was in the 1990s. It's going to be an uphill battle for (Republican candidate) DeBerry.”