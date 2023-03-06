Fairfield Lake State Park land buyers criticize Texas Parks and Wildlife's use of eminent domain

Representatives of private developer Todd Interests scolded the Commission for using eminent domain and warn others.

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas — A spokesperson for private developer Todd Interests, Monica Latin, explained the family's frustration at a press conference on Thursday, June 15 after the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) used eminent domain to seize land from the buyers.

TPWD voted unanimously to use eminent domain on Saturday, June 10, in order to seize around 5,000 acres of land for the reason specified by the department as the need to save Fairfield Lake State Park for Texans.

Todd Interests' spokesperson explained that TPWD appeared to have no interest in saving the park for citizens when the opportunity presented itself.

Latin went on to criticize the way TPWD explained the situation to the press and citizens of Texas, claiming the department lied on multiple occasions.

"Commission Chairman Arch Aplin III, Executive Director David Yoskowitz and the Commission wrongly deflect blame through a series of false statements to the press and the people of the State of Texas about their conduct," Latin stated.

"The Todd family has engaged legal counsel to ensure their property rights are protected and the false statements stop." Latin added.

According to Latin, Vistra Energy had to agree to sell the property to TPWD after the department offered to buy out the Todd family's contract with them, but Vistra refused to do so.

Latin also explains how the Todd family sent TPWD a counteroffer back on May 23, but the department did not respond to it.

According to Latin, TPWD also claimed that the Todd family would mess with the lake's water, which would affect the wildlife around the state park.

In response to that claim, Latin stated, "That is not true. The lake's world class fishing and boating venue are at the center of the Todds' development plan."

The spokesperson debunked TPWD's claim that the Todd family would not work with realistic negotiations stating, "The Commissioners made a written offer to Vistra on June 1 to purchase the property. But the Commissioners have made no such offer to Todd Interests, ever, and have not communicated with them since the closing."

Latin then went on to condemn TPWD's use of eminent domain as it claims it is only to be used in the rarest circumstances.

"The only extraordinary, unusual, or unique circumstance here is an unelected group of commissioners' irresponsible use of power to deprive private landowners of their rights, to accomplish by force an outcome not supported by the Texas Legislature," Latin exclaimed.

The press conference ended with a bold warning to other landowners in Texas.

Latin stated, "If the Commission can do this to the Todd family, they can do it to any rancher, farmer, or property owner in the State of Texas."

