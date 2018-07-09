This week, Texas Outdoors was a real walk in the park...or a ride, or a hike...that's because we checked out the award-winning ecological marvel that is Mission Reach Park.

And the best part may be the price tag, which is "free," unless of course, you aren't bringing along a bike of your own. Even then, no worries. Bikes are available at most parks along the route.

"It's very calm being on your bike or even being on the water, when you hear the ripples you can't hear any traffic or anything," Mike Gramley, SARA Park Program Coordinator, said. "You know to be in such a natural setting when you're in an urban setting is unique."

The trails are wide and smooth, easily handling two way bike traffic and runners at the same time.

"We have 15 miles of hiking and biking trails here on the Mission Reach section of the San Antonio River, as well as eight miles of paddling trails that are equipped with, as you can see right behind us, canoe shoots to make it easier on your paddle here thru the mission reach," Gramley said.

Gramley told us that the park is seeing tens of thousands of visitors each year. In fact, it's getting so much traffic, other cities are visiting and trying to copy what San Antonio has done.

And it goes far beyond just a place to play. The project recently won the "peace award" for its positive impact on the environment.

"We were up against some rivers in the Philippines and also in Alaska, but we won because of the ecological restoration work that's being done down here," Gramley said. "We're seeing painted buntings, we're seeing golden cheek warblers, we're seeing all kinds of birds we haven't seen on the river. Other animals are coming back and being able to be supported in the ecosystem, so it's really exciting stuff."

There are enough hills along the 15-mile route that you can get in a good workout if that's your goal. For runners and hikers, the trail sure beats dodging traffic in the street.

"I think the river has changed a great deal," Gramley said. "The mission reach project was finished up in about 2013, so we're only five years into it and maybe some people don't know about the resource they have here as far as recreation right here by the city."

And along the trail, if you really look, you will see why we are, where we are.

"It's the river, the beauty of the river. I mean it's where we started. That's why 300 years ago people stopped here in San Antonio and made it home."

