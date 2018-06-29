South Texans are hitting the lakes left and right this summer, trying to keep cool in 100-plus degrees.

And wakeboarding is one great way to do that. But you don't necessarily need to hit one of the big lakes, KENS 5 Anchor Barry Davis found out in this week's Texas Outdoors.

While you may have driven by the Texas Ski Ranch a thousand times, you probably never knew it's a place, flooded with adventures.

"We're an action sports complex,” said Andrew Clemons, Texas Ski Ranch. “And it's just about fun, getting out on the water."

It's a place where you can wakeboard, ski and even surf, and you don't necessarily need a boat.

Riders hold a rope attached to an overhead cable system that pulls you along the water, just like a boat.

Only this run is much shorter. They have a larger one, running all the way around the lake.

There are ramps and jumps and other trick features. We decided it would probably be best if we watched the kids for a while, But you know me, I couldn't just watch.

I'd never even touched a wakeboard before, so after a little instruction and waiting in line, it was time to go.

And it was pretty awesome!

After swimming to shore and waiting like all the other kids in line, I got another shot at it.

Then it was on to the next challenge: wake surfing. "I'm going to say you've got a 99 percent chance of getting up behind that boat,” Clemons said. “We've got some great coaches and you seem like you know what you're up too."

The 7 or 8-year-old girls who were in front of me made it look easy enough. But just in case, I thought I might want to get a few tips.

And after a little instruction, it was time to hit the water again.

Coming up on the surfboard was more difficult because there's nothing holding your feet in place. But after a couple of good dunks under water, I managed to get on top.

