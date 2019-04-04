SAN ANTONIO — Well, we all know about conditions at TPC San Antonio. Any given day, right? Jordan Spieth and others playing pro-am action in the overcast, in the wind, in the light mist.

It is what it is.

But the real question is this: When a player is playing well here, putting up red numbers, what are they doing well?

"I know when I played here, when I won here, and the years I played well (that) it’s really been about really good iron play," said 2015 winner and Boerne resident Jimmy Walker. "Off the tee, there’s only a few holes where you have to hit a couple of tough tee shots, but it’s really all about the greens, pretty small in spots. So it’s about your irons, really. "

"It’s a good ball strikers course from what I’ve been told, so I’m looking forward to it, and I hope when get some wind to bring out the ball strikers," said tour player Rickie Fowler.

"You are playing off the same surface here that you’re going to play next week," Walker added. "Greens not so much, but I think you’ll get used to the first cuts here and the fairway and the balls are gonna chip and feel the same. I was at Augusta last week and it’s virtually identical."

Round one tee times for Thursday: Jimmie Walker and Rickie Fowler are set for 7:40 a.m., Jordan Spieth for 12:50 p.m.