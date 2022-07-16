Texas National Guard announces the death of soldier

The name of the soldier has not been released.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star died in a non-mission related incident Thursday.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin has been notified.

The cause of death is under investigation.

