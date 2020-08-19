Texas Music Office offering grant programs for workers in the music industry

Statistics from the Texas Music Office show that music-related businesses and music-related education programs produce 209,000 jobs.

TEXAS, USA — The music industry has been one of the hardest-hit segments of our economy during this pandemic.

Statistics from the Texas Music Office show that music-related businesses and music-related education programs produce 209,000 jobs. That means $6.5 billion in salaries and over $23 billion in revenue and sales.

All of that flow of cash has virtually stopped as clubs and bars have been shut down during the pandemic. State Representative Todd Hunter said those folks in the music industry can look for help from the Texas Music Office.

"I just learned that the Texas Music Office is setting up a basically a grant program for folks like musicians for example," Hunter said.

If you would like to know more about the grants and other financial and career help for musicians, you can contact the folks at Texas Music Office.