Texas man sentenced to 50 years in prison for deadly shooting that killed two

Fernando Rojas, 39, pled guilty Tuesday to charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

SAN ANTONIO — A Devine man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for a 2021 shooting that left two people dead.

Fernando Rojas, 39, pled guilty Tuesday to charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Rojas had been involved in an argument with three people outside a home in far southeast Bexar County on Aug. 6, 2021, evidence showed.

A witness told police Rojas was standing outside the property with an AR-15 when he was told to get off the property. Rojas walked away, then fired at the property owner, killing both Jonathan Fann and Sareena Bain, say police. Another person was injured. Rojas was arrested six days later in Las Vegas.

In exchange for his guilty plea, Rojas was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder and 20 years for the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

“This plea spares the families of these victims from ever having to face this gunman again. No dispute should end like this. I am thankful for the hard work our team did to bring justice to these families,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crime.

