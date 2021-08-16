Texas man fears for family in Afghanistan as Taliban 'goes door-to-door looking for those who helped Americans'

Milad Amery says he was an interpreter for U.S. troops and now lives in the Dallas area, but says some of his family in danger in Afghanistan.

DALLAS — A North Texas man who worked as an interpreter for U.S. troops in Afghanistan for six years before coming to America expressed his concern for family and friends left behind.

Milad Amery has watched in disbelief as his nation has fallen to the Taliban.

"I'm proud of what I have done, and I would do it again to stabilize my country, and now living in America to keep America safe,” Amery explained.

He came here on a visa, but some of his family is still in Afghanistan, including his brother, who was also an interpreter for the U.S military.

Amery asked that WFAA not show his face because his family is still in danger.

"I have received some news that the Taliban is going house-to-house specifically asking for those that work with U.S. troops as translators, as civilian advisors," Amery described. "Whoever worked for the American troops, they're asking for them."

He said the Taliban has placed a bounty on his brother.

"My brother, they are looking for him, and even put a price of some thousand dollars of whoever find him and hand him to them,” Amery explained.

Amery said his family and friends have tried for months - even years - to get visas to leave the country, but couldn't get their paperwork processed in time. Now, the U.S. Embassy is gone.

“They are worried about their life, their family lives. That's why they're rushing into the airport," he said. "I will say, the U.S. unfortunately start [the] evacuation of those they work with U.S. troops very late."