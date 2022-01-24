Texas Health and Human Services Commission offering hiring bonuses across Texas

You can receive up to $5,000 as part of a hiring bonus if you are an RN, but other positions can also receive hiring bonuses.

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is offering up to $5,000 in hiring bonuses for certain positions across Texas.

The positions will be at state supported living centers and hospitals in cities including Abilene, Austin, Big Spring, Brenham, Corpus Christi, Denton, El Paso, Kerrville, Lubbock, Lufkin, Mexia, Richmond, Rusk, San Angelo, San Antonio, Terrell, Vernon, Waco and Wichita Falls, HHSC said.

“We want to recruit qualified, motivated health care professionals to help support residents in our state supported living centers and patients at our state hospitals,” said Scott Schalchlin, deputy executive commissioner for Texas HHSC’s Health and Specialty Care System. “Many people right now are looking for a new career or taking that next step in their current career. We have some great opportunities for people who are interested in working in an environment where they can make a true difference in the lives of others every single day.”

HHSC said the hiring bonuses are for registered nurses and licensed vocational nurses at state supported living centers and hospitals. Bonuses will also be offered to psychiatric nursing assistants needed for hospitals and direct support professionals at supported living centers.

Here's how HSSC specifically breaks down who gets what:

New RNs can qualify for $5,000 bonuses.

Eligible LVN new hires could receive $3,500.

DSPs and PNAs may qualify for $2,500 hiring bonuses.

HHSC says they offer paid health insurance, paid dental insurance, vacation and sick leave, a retirement plan, paid training and advancement opportunities.

You can view the job openings here. You can also view other local job openings here.