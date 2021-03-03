Here are the updated policies in Texas grocery stores as mask mandate comes to an end

Even with Gov. Greg Abbott's rescinding his statewide face mask order, some Texas grocery store chains are still requiring customers to wear them.

Updated at 3:36 p.m. with new information from Albertson's/Tom Thumb/Randalls.

With Gov. Greg Abbott rescinding his statewide face mask order Tuesday, effective March 10, businesses will no longer have to require masks.

Even so, some grocery store chains such as ALDI, Kroger and Sprouts are still requiring customers to wear face masks.

Here is a list at the updated mask policies for grocery stores in Texas.

Albertsons/Tom Thumb/Randalls

On Friday, a company spokesperson said Albertsons, Tom Thumb and Randalls will require face coverings moving forward.

"While we know that mask requirements have been controversial and polarizing across some of our operating areas, we also know that masks in combination with social distancing and proper cleaning and sanitization can work to prevent the spread of the virus," the company said in a statement.

The company pointed to the fact that its frontline associates have not had full access to the vaccine.

"Subsequently, our stores and facilities in Texas will continue to require masks for associates, vendors, and customers regardless of the mask mandate being lifted," the statement read.

ALDI

ALDI will continue requiring customers to wear face masks inside its stores, according to a company spokesperson.

The store implemented its most recent face mask policy on July 17, 2020.

ALDI released a statement, saying in part:

“For the health and well-being of the communities we serve and for the protection of our employees, we will maintain our current nationwide policy requiring all employees and customers to wear a face covering when shopping in our stores. We will continue to assess any new guidelines issued by the CDC, and will keep our customers informed of any future changes.”

Costco

Costco did not provide any updated guidance following the announcement Tuesday.

Costco stores require employees and customers to wear face masks, according to the company's most recent update on Nov. 10, 2020.

Costco says it wants its stores to keep their policies simple and avoid any type of confusion for customers.

H-E-B/Central Market

H-E-B and Central Market will continue requiring masks of employees while "urging" customers to wear them.

The company released a statement, saying in part:

"Although there is no longer a statewide mask order, H-E-B believes it is important that masks be worn in public spaces until more Texans and our Partners have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. As an essential service provider during the pandemic, H-E-B is focused on the health and safety of our Partners and customers. H-E-B will still require all our Partners and vendors to wear masks while at work, and we urge all customers to please wear a mask when in our stores."

H-E-B said its medical team advises wearing masks in public spaces at least until May. It’s requiring its employees and vendors to do so but not customers.

Central Market is owned by H-E-B and has the same requirements.

Kroger

Masks are required at Kroger grocery stores, according to Kroger Dallas Division corporate affairs manager April Martin.

"To ensure the continued safety of our customers and associates, The Kroger Family of Companies will continue to require everyone in our stores across the country to wear masks until all our frontline grocery associates can receive the COVID-19 vaccine," Martin said.

Kroger will also be offering a $100 one-time payment to associates who receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Martin.

Kroger is also advocating that its frontline grocery workers be prioritized for vaccines, Martin said.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market will require customers to wear a face mask “in light of CDC recommendations," according to a store spokesperson. Face shields are also allowed.

Sprouts have face coverings available at the front of the stores for customers.

If a customer is medically unable to wear a face mask or face shield, he or she may contact your store to arrange a personal shopper, according to the Sprouts' COVID-19 policy on its website. A Sprouts team member will shop for your items and coordinate payment.

Additionally, customers unable to wear a face mask or face shield can get free curbside pickup.

Target

Target will continue to require people wear face masks in stores, according to a company spokesperson.

Target will offer disposable masks at the front of its stores and have employees there reminding customers to wear face masks.

Employees will also be required to wear face masks while working, according to the spokesperson.

People who have been vaccinated will still be required to wear face masks, the spokesperson said.

Target suggests contactless shopping for customers who don’t want to wear a face mask.

Walmart/Sam's Club

Walmart did not release any updated guidance following Abbott's announcement.

According to the company's policy posted to their website July 20, 2020, Walmart customers are required to wear a face mask.

The policy reads in part:

"We have seen that generally, customers have adopted new behaviors and take serious their personal responsibility to wear masks, practice social distancing and use our expanded hours to better spread traffic throughout the day, enabling us to provide them new options, like opening a second entrance and removing barriers at the front of our stores."

Whole Foods

Whole Foods did not release any updated guidance following the announcement on Tuesday.

Masks are still required in Whole Foods, according to the most recent mask policy on July 20, 2020 from the store's website.