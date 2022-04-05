Gov. Abbott in San Antonio for 2022 Tough Tejano Awards

Gov. Abbott is in San Antonio to speak at the 2022 Tough Tejano Awards luncheon where Rep. John Lujan will be recognized for his work in the Alamo City.

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday was at the Witte Museum as a keynote speaker for the 2022 Tough Tejano Awards Luncheon.

Texas Latino Conservatives put the luncheon together as a way to honor and celebrate Texas’ rich Tejano heritage and to honor those who have helped Latino families across Texas, according to a statement from Texas Latino Conservatives.

The group said Rep. John Lujan was recognized as a 2022 Tough Tejano Award Winner.

Rep. Lujan received his award in conjunction with Texas' first officially recognized Tejano Day, the group says.

"It's really remarkable because there have been so many trailblazers who really were involved as a catalyst in connecting the Hispanic community in Texas with the Republican party," Abbott said.

Gov. Abbott talked about why he thinks Rep. Lujan deserves the award.

"We told you we would be behind you every step of the way, this is the first time," Abbott said. "You did it, you won, you got elected and then later on in the general election, you lost." But, Abbott went on to say Lujan deciding to run again shows how tough he is.

Abbott also pointed out that he has been to the Rio Grande Valley more than any other governor in the history of Texas. In relation to connecting with others, he said, "No one is going to embrace you unless you embrace them."

Abbott predicted that in the November election he would win the Republican vote in Texas. He also said Republicans as a party would win counties along the border and locations that have never been won by Republicans before, due to Hispanics voting Republican.

Abbott closed his remarks by saying in short, "With your help we will keep Texas red, we will ensure that we turn south Texas red."