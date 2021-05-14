Please call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-792-GAME (4263) with any information.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Texas Game Wardens are seeking information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this killing and dumping alligators in Van Zandt County.

Officials say the alligators were dumped sometime between May 6-7 and left for waste at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 857 and Van Zandt County Road 1507, in Grand Saline near the Van Zandt and Smith County line.

Texas Game Wardens say the alligators were shot in the head.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the responsible party.