LAKEHILLS, Texas — Texas game wardens are still searching the waters of Medina Lake after a man fell overboard early Sunday morning.

Texas Game Warden Captain Jeff Carter said they got a call around 2 a.m. Sunday morning about a man falling overboard in the Elm Cove area of Medina Lake.

“We got a ping from where the phone call was made, which puts it in the general area of Elm Cove, out where it dumps into the lake,” Carter said.

Carter said Zenozio “Sandy” Calderon fell off a pontoon boat.

His friends told officials they tried to throw Calderon a life raft, but the 56-year-old man wasn’t able to reach it. “One of them said they actually dived in to grab a hold of him, and that’s when he went underwater,” Carter said.

Carter said it’s uncertain if Calderon could swim.

Game Warden crews are searching the area using drones and equipment able to search under water up to 30 feet.

“The conditions out there, it’s really deep water; the location we have is about 135 feet of water which is really cold water out that deep,” Carter said. He said crews will be searching the massive area of Lake Medina from sunrise to sunset. “We always tell everyone to wear their life jackets. That’s the biggest thing we’re trying to push.

