Texas Folklife Festival, Asian Festival canceled in 2022

SAN ANTONIO — UTSA and the Institute of Texan Cultures announced two popular annual festivals will not take place in 2022.

Both the Asian Festival and Texas Folklife Festival were both postponed until 2023 due to logistical challenges such as supply chain issues and health and safety protocols due to COVID-19, according to the two organizations. The festivals feature cultural performances as well as food vendors and shopping vendors.

The festivals were both also canceled in 2021 due to the spread of COVID-19 in the San Antonio community.

The organizations said they pledge to come back in 2023 and continue these unique cultural festivals that typically take place early in the year.

Both the Asian Festival and the Texas Folklife Festival will return in 2023. Our hope is that the extended year will allow staff more planning time so that we may deliver quality cultural experiences that engage the community and continue our celebrated traditions.

The extra time will allow us to work through lingering challenges such as supply chain, health and safety protocols and logistics.

Important guidance will come from the ITC Centennial 2068: Community Visioning process via the Community Engagement & Sustaining Support Task Force. The group’s work will provide important counsel on leveraging current and new partnerships to advance the annual cultural tradition and broaden its impact for so many in San Antonio and across the state.