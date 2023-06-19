76-year-old Floresville woman's disappearance sparks Silver Alert

Authorities say she was last seen near a local golf club.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are searching for a 76-year-old Floresville woman whose disappearance launched a Silver Alert.

Laura Waclawczyk was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday at 101 Club Dr. in Floresville, near River Bend Golf Club. She stands 5 foot 6; weighs about 170 pounds; and has blue eyes and blonde hair, according to Wilson County deputies.

Waclawczyk was wearing glasses, a pink long-sleeved shirt and jeans when she went missing. She may be driving a maroon-colored 2017 Toyota Avalon with Texas license plate LMW0924.

If you have any information as to her whereabouts, you're urged to contact the Wilson County Sheriff's Office at (830) 393-2535.

