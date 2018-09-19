SAN ANTONIO — Who's ready for fall?!

Summer is finally over with the autumnal equinox, which marks the beginning of fall in the Northern Hemisphere. Autumn officially arrived on Saturday at 8:54 p.m. CDT, but we all know that doesn't mean fall-like temperatures are guaranteed to keep things cool the rest of the year.

But this year may be different.

Forecast models are hinting that the first front of the season will arrive late next week. As of right now, most models are trending for the front to push through either Wednesday or Thursday. There is still a lot of uncertainty with exactly how "cool" this front will be, but we should be able to work out the details over the next several days.

